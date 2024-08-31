Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,630 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JEPQ opened at $54.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

