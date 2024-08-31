Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Buys 148 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

