Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Loews by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in Loews by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker acquired 6,200 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,972.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Locker bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.63 per share, for a total transaction of $499,906.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,972.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:L opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

