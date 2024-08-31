Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Shares Down 5.1%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.51 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.80 ($0.23). Approximately 647,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 580,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.75 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Longboat Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of £10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

