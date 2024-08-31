Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Maxim Group

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Longeveron in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Longeveron stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,836,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.31% of Longeveron as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.
Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors.
