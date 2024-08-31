Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.15 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 24.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $13.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.