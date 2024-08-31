Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Client LLC

Global Financial Private Client LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $248.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day moving average of $233.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

