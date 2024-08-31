Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $248.50. 2,587,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.45. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.