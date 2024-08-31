Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.95-$14.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.375-$10.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.60 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.950-14.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.84.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,373,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.61 and a 200-day moving average of $341.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

