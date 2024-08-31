Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

LUNA stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,260,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 539,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,846,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 672.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60,547 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

