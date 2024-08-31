Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Insider Graham Wardlow Sells 6,500 Shares

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,156.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.52.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 466.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

