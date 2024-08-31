MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Raised to $12.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MNKD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

MannKind Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MNKD opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,719.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MannKind news, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,719.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Binder sold 5,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $30,026.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,075,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,654.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,997 shares of company stock worth $1,089,412. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

