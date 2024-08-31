Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 158,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $6.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.12. 3,460,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $139.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.