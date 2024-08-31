Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.78.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 13,202,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,038,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,031,000 after buying an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after buying an additional 653,639 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 844,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,778 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

