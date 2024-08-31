Mars Acquisition (NASDAQ:MARX) Trading Up 0.2%

Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.95. 536,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average daily volume of 42,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARX. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 214,559 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 256,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the period. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

