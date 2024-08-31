Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Decreased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 4.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $91,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,917,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,079,000 after buying an additional 119,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after acquiring an additional 380,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,077,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,474,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,407,000 after purchasing an additional 305,440 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.51. 1,741,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $228.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

