Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.35-0.45 EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

