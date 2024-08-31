Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 951 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.88. 2,030,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.