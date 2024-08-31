Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,347 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 173.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 205,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

