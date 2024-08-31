Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,417,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 328,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after buying an additional 65,872 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,855,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,823,000.

In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at $453,211,473.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABG traded up $3.44 on Friday, reaching $245.64. 611,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,224. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $277.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.07. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

