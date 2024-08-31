Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,915,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

