Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VST traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.43. 3,947,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,806. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.92. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

