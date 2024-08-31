Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,168 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $350,157,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,216. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.00. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,260,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

