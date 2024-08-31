Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

SEM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. 435,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,061. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

