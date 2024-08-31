Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,978 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.7% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $35,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 214,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.34. 2,558,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

