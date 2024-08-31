Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.46 Million Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACIW stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 714,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,163. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.20. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

