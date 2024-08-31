Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.56 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,913 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Matson by 5.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,089 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 4.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 13.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Matson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson Increases Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.26. Matson had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $847.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at $19,491,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 12,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.73, for a total value of $1,568,435.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,475.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel M. Wine sold 8,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total transaction of $1,151,600.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,491,175.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,876 shares of company stock worth $12,400,615. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

