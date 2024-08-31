Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $16.46 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,335,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $615.07. 1,058,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,778. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

