Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $19.40 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $574.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,657. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.90. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $254.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

