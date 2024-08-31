Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,250,000 after acquiring an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

ALK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $36.11. 1,956,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

