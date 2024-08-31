Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.90 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $387,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $619,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,045,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

