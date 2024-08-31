Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $8.56 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded up $5.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,334. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,010.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total transaction of $836,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,011.00, for a total value of $836,097.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,239 shares of company stock worth $23,933,880. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

