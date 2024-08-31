Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.11% of SJW Group worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

SJW Group Price Performance

SJW Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 109,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,552. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

Further Reading

