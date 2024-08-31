Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $23.69 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 609,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.08% of Ferrovial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,119,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,583,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrovial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,282,000.

Ferrovial Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:FER traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.06. 38,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.60. Ferrovial SE has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

