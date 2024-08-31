Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,294 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. 1,012,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

