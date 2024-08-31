Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,482 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,230,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,480. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

