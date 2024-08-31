Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 313 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Balchem by 21.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $563,987,000 after buying an additional 30,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $39,164,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Balchem by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Balchem Stock Up 2.6 %

Balchem stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.03. The stock had a trading volume of 103,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,438. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.25. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.74 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

