Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 429 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,406,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.57.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $4.91 on Friday, hitting $175.96. The stock had a trading volume of 275,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,937. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.42 and a twelve month high of $196.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.