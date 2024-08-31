Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 712 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COOP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 243,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

