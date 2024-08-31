MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.870 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.0 million-$300.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.4 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.36-0.87 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,071. The stock has a market cap of $314.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.02.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $371,987.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,073,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,231,624.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.