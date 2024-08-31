Matisse Capital Acquires New Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Matisse Capital owned about 0.11% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 717,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 959,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,201. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

