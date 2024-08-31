Matisse Capital Acquires Shares of 1,000 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 404.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.1 %

CRWD traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $277.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,616,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.38 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day moving average is $318.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

