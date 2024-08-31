Matisse Capital Buys 119,230 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 564.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,230 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFD. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000.

Shares of NYSE PFD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.59. 25,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,507. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

