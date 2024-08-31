Matisse Capital Raises Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 52,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund accounts for 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,585,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after buying an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 19,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,684,000 after buying an additional 538,787 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

CAF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,211. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Profile

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

