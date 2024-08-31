Matisse Capital Takes $572,000 Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.21% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 176,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

