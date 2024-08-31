MBA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,039 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,578,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 287,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,415,000 after purchasing an additional 87,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,495,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,515. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

