MBA Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values Added Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $7,187,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $237.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

