MBA Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $82.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

