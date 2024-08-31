MBA Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

MBA Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,358 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,873. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

