MBA Advisors LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MBA Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.65. 926,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.